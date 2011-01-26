Michelle Obama’s State Of The Union Dress: Rachel Roy Lovin’

After the controversy over Michelle Obama‘s colorful McQueen gown at the State Dinner caused by a miffed Oscar de la Renta the FLOTUS must have learned her lesson, since her State of the Union look was all American. She wore a conservative, silver, scoop-neck Rachel Roy frock, paired with a stack of lucite bangles.

Don’t get me wrong, she looks really nice, and I know that on this specific occasion she probably downplayed her “wow” factor since it wasn’t at all about her. But I would’ve much preferred seeing MObama in one of Roy’s bright colored gowns or something with more of the designer’s signature shine.

While I favor the moments when the FLOTUS takes more of a risk and wears dresses that flatter her figure a bit better, she does stand out in that sea of drab suits in the silvery white sheath. What do you think of Mrs. Obama‘s choice? Tell us below!