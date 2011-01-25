Michelle Obama’s State of The Union Address Look: Our Picks

Michelle Obama has by now most surely recognized that people really care about what she wears not just about how good her sick arms look in it – but the politics behind her sartorial decisions. Ah, politics, you just can’t seem to get our of their grip First Lady, can you?

After the whole Oscar-de-la-Renta-has-so-much-to say-about-that-gorgeous-red-McQueen to-meet-the-People’s-Republic-of-China-President-Hu-Jintao fiasco that ignited last week, the FL (First Lady, yo) may or may not want to lean Americana for tonight’s State of the Union address. I mean the country’s still pretty much a mess, and although Obama’s approval rating has increased, wearing a little Made in the USA (well, at least designed in the USA) can only help matters. If the US people can’t like the new health care system, they might as well swoon over your Wu! Plus, if you go Parisian or something Oscar is going to totally lose it (ugh, and just imagine the proponent of socialist countries remarks).

Click through for Michelle’s options.