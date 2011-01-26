Michelle Obama’s McQueen Look Lands Her On Another Sh*t List

Oh boy. Not only has Michelle Obama‘s choice to wear McQueen to the State Dinner succeeded in peeving Oscar de la Renta, it’s gone and pissed off the entire CFDA.

Even though she’s in the midst of recovering from her recent skiing accident, CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg issued a statement to WWD, saying, CFDA believes in promoting American fashion. Our First Lady Michelle Obama has been wonderful at promoting our designers, so we were surprised and a little disappointed not to be represented for this major state dinner. Sounds pretty lucid for someone who’s likely hopped up on a whole bunch of pain meds: She must mean business.

The Council’s executive director Steven Kolb continued, For a lot of designers, their ability to grow their businesses is going to be in the global marketplace. In some instances, theres really no growth in the U.S. and [these designers] need to do that to succeed. Thats important to us. So anytime that theres a stage or international setting that you can celebrate American fashion, its a good thing.

We totally get that American designers’ sales spike when the FLOTUS wears one of their pieces therefore promoting the US economy and fashion industry and that dressing her is “the pinnacle” of any designer’s career. But this is starting to get a little silly. I can’t even count on my hands the names of the American designers that MObama has rocked in the past she even wore J.Crew to meet the Queen (which was a whole other big to-do).

If the criticism from all sides goes on much longer, the entire American fashion community might alienate the First Lady, and those amazing foreign gowns by Alaa and McQueen are going to look that much better. Can’t a girl just wear what she wants?