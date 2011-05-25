StyleCaster
Michelle Obama Wears Tom Ford To Buckingham Palace, We Die

First Lady Michelle Obama had quite the day yesterdayshe got to meet Kate Middleton and wear Tom Ford all in a matter of hours! She attended the state dinner at Buckingham Palace last night in a stunning ivory dress by the world-renowned designer, and she looked just about as regal as Queen Elizabeth. If you think the FLOTUS caught some flak for wearing a non-British designer, think again: Hilary Alexander of the Telegraph noted that Obama’s goddess gown “underscored the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries.”

Do you love Michelle Obama’s Tom Ford look as much as we do?

