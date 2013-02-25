Michelle Obama Wears Silver Naeem Khan Dress For Surprise Oscars Appearance

While there were certainly plenty of memorable moments from last night’s Oscars, from Jennifer Lawrence tripping on her Dior Haute Couture gown as she made her way to the stage to Ben Affleck‘s adorable acceptance speech, the night’s biggest surprise came when First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance at the end of the night.

Legendary actor Jack Nicholson paged in FLOTUS via satellite to present the award for Best Picture, which went to “Argo.” Obama wore a silver Naeem Khan dress she had worn earlier that night to the Governor’s Dinner at the White House, and looked stunning. However, the Twitterverse was divided as to whether or not her appearance was appropriate.

Regardless, it’s hard not to admit that she looked every bit like an A-lister—and in fact gave plenty of starlets who walked the red carpet a run for their money.

Photo via ABC