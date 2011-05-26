Michelle Obama vs Oprah: Purple Ladies Style Standoff

It’s like a little gift delivered into our inbox to see two ladies we love both wearing lovely purple creations by two lovely designers.

Michelle Obama is continuing her European tour in a gradiant purple Peter Som jacket and coat pairing. She looks utterly demure, and went monochromatic by tossing on some purple patent heels as well. The jewelry is minimal, save for some little earrings, which let the broach detail on the coat shine. Overall, lady looks stellar.

Oprah continued her L’Wren Scott moment from earlier in the day by taking her pink into night with a purple gown. It has a lovely bohemian quality with turquoise embroidery at the neck, sleeves and waist. The O picked up on that color and wore some pretty bow-detail shoes in the same shade.

I doubt it’s a mistake that these two regal chicks wore the color of royalty, and I can’t hate on either, but there’s just something about Michelle’s look that wins it for me.