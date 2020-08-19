You Can Get Your Own “VOTE” Necklace & Twin With Michelle Obama

In most ways, I will never be able to emulate Michelle Obama. Her wisdom, poise, leadership, effortless sense of style: all unmatched. So when I see a way in which to become more like the former First Lady, you better believe I’ll take it. Thankfully for us all, Michelle Obama’s “VOTE” necklace worn while she spoke during the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) is available to shop now. I’m a huge fan of finding ways in which to copy celebrities’ looks, but being able to score the exact same jewelry worn by Michelle Obama on national television just takes it to an entirely new level. BRB, adding this necklace to my cart immediately.

In case you missed this year’s DNC, Michelle Obama was one of the most anticipated speakers. (If you haven’t given her speech a listen yet, please do so.) Not only were her words everything we could have ever hoped for and more, but her statement-making necklace also made a big impact on the masses. After all, we might not be able to have the same incredible mind as Michelle Obama, but we can certainly copy her gorgeous “VOTE” necklace look.

For those itching to get their hands on this necklace, allow me to introduce you to the jewelry brand ByChari. The owner of the company designed a “VOTE” necklace for the last election, and decided to create one again for 2020. Then, something amazing happened: Michelle Obama’s stylist reached out to the company to get one of the necklaces. Next thing you know, Michelle Obama is wearing this easily-attainable necklace on national TV while making an incredible speech. We truly love to see it—and shop it, too.

For under $300, you can score the exact same necklace worn by Michelle Obama while giving one of the best speeches of the entire year. 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least, so it’s definitely a treat to see Michelle Obama speak so candidly and eloquently while wearing a necklace that encourages us all to vote—whether it be at the polls or by mail. You better believe I’ll be wearing this gorgeous piece of jewelry while I send off my mail-in ballot in a few months!

If you’d love to get the look but your budget can’t swing the $295 price tag, though, we got you. Below, you’ll find some alternative ways to copy Michelle Obama’s “VOTE” necklace look in different colors, styles and price ranges. Let this necklace serve as both a reminder of the importance of voting and Michelle Obama’s unbridled wisdom this season.

1. Dainty Custom Letter Necklace

You can customize this dainty necklace to say whatever you’d like! So go ahead and order one that says “VOTE”—and maybe one with your name, too.

2. The Vote Necklace

The Vote Necklace from Uncommon Goods is another fun way to get Michelle Obama’s look. It also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution (women’s right to vote!) and $5 from each purchase goes to the League of Women Voters in New York City.

3. 14K Vote Letter Necklace

For those who want a similar necklace to Michelle Obama’s and also love to get a little bougie, this 14K gold vote necklace is definitely for you. You can choose how long you want the chain, too, so if shorter necklaces aren’t really your vibe, no need to fret.

4. Name Plate Necklace

While originally intended to boast your name, the name plate necklaces from Kay Jewelers work great with the word “vote,” too! You can choose from silver, yellow and rose gold to get the exact vote necklace look of your dreams.

5. Maya Brenner x Nyakio Grieco Vote Necklace

If you’re really looking to treat yourself, this 14K yellow gold vote necklace is a must-splurge. On the fence? 50% of all the proceeds from this necklace go to organizations working to amplify and support Black voices—so go ahead and shop guilt-free.