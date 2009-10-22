Michelle Obama: Video of the First Lady Hula Hooping at Fitness Fair

This past Wednesday, the Obamas invited over 100 children and their parents from local D.C. schools to the White House lawn for a kids fair to promote healthy living and eating. The afternoon was filled with a packed agenda of physical activities like jump roping and obstacle courses, and Michelle Obama spoke to the crowd about how to make healthier eating choices.

While it must have been such a treat for these kids to visit the President’s humble abode, the best part of the afternoon had to be the First Lady’s participation in a hula hooping session where she swiveled her hips like a pro–and did it sporting a studded black belt, no less! The favorite fashionable First Lady got the hoop around 142 times before it finally fell to the ground. Watch her shake it below: