Watch Michelle Obama Parody Lil Jon in ‘Turn Down for What’ Vine

Gotta love a FLOTUS who spoofs!

Michelle Obama took to Vine yesterday to answer questions that had been submitted as part of the White House’s “Ask The First Lady” Campaign. The social initiative, used to promote the administration’s “Let’s Move” campaign, invited Vine users to ask Obama a question using a the #AskTheFirstLady hashtag. When a man asked, “A question for Michelle Obama: How many calories do you burn every time you ‘turn up’?” The First Lady answered in the best way possible:

That’s right, she doesn’t get turned up. She gets turnip! Like the vegetable. Get it? Hilarious.

Her take on the DJ Snake and Li’l Jon song is even more relevant than you might imagine. Just last week Lil Jon partnered with the Rock The Vote campaign to launch the “#TurnOutForWhat” initiative—with a slew of celebrities on hand—to get new young voters out of the house and into the voting booths. Coincidence?

While the Vine is cute, the question was never answered. We’d like some hard calorie facts, please, FLOTUS.