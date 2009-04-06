StyleCaster
Michelle Obama Trades in J. Crew for Alaia

It’s not news that the entire world has been compulsively chronicling Michelle Obama’s sartorial choices.  According to WWD, the First Lady donned a sleeveless fitted black dress with a full skirt by Azzedine Alaïa Friday night while accompanying her husband to a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of the NATO summit in Baden-Baden, Germany. The next day, Michelle wore a black blazer with black braided piping also by Alaia, and that evening she wore the coveted designer yet again, this time in the form of a cardigan over a Narciso Rodriguez dress.

