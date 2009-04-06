Michelle Obama Trades in J. Crew for Alaia

It’s not news that the entire world has been compulsively chronicling Michelle Obama’s sartorial choices. According to WWD, the First Lady donned a sleeveless fitted black dress with a full skirt by Azzedine Alaïa Friday night while accompanying her husband to a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of the NATO summit in Baden-Baden, Germany. The next day, Michelle wore a black blazer with black braided piping also by Alaia, and that evening she wore the coveted designer yet again, this time in the form of a cardigan over a Narciso Rodriguez dress.





WWD.com