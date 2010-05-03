Michelle Obama Stuns In Red Prabal Gurung At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Michelle Obama at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner. Photo: WHCA.net

Michelle Obama didn’t opt for her go-to guy Jason Wu for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last night (although Wu was in attendance with the Glamour magazine crew), but she did continue her support of young designers in a stunning red gown by Prabal Gurung.

FLOTUS was all classic glamour in the off-the shoulder draped jersey dress and added a bit of personality by forgoing the usual diamond houses in favor of cuff bracelets by Bochic and Sutra Jewels the latter featured ten karats of tourmaline with rose-cut diamonds.

And while the fashion radar on the First Lady has dissipated somewhat since her Jason Wu Inaugural Ball gown, it seems Mrs. O is ready to take back her style crown.

Along with wowing the media-heavy crowd, Mrs. O’s sleek bob and statement earrings are sure to inspire trend-followers everywhere.

The President must be feeling great this morning, not only did his speech kill on Friday night, but his lady looked killer as well.



Comedic host of the evening Jay Leno with FLOTUS.