Michelle Obama Shares Her Sage Advice on Love (VIDEO)

It’s nothing new or radical in any way, but while in South Africa this past week, Michelle Obama gave some of the best dating advice I’ve heard in a very long time. It’s as simple as this: “I would tell all young people choose people who will lift you up Find people who will make you better.” It seems very apparent that Barack and Michelle Obama have one of the strongest and healthiest public marriages we’ve ever seen, so it’s only fitting that Michelle would have such great insights on dating and love to pass on to her own daughters, Sasha and Malia. Watch the interview with ABC’s David Muir below for more insightful thoughts from the first lady.

Photo: SIPA