Michelle Obama Just Called Jimmy Kimmel ‘Sick’ For Asking About Her Sex Life With Barack

Staying mum. Michelle Obama responded to a Barack sex question on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she plead the fifth about her sex life with her husband.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 16, Michelle was reminded about a question that Kimmel asked her during her book tour for her 2018 memoir, Becoming, a few years ago. “I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband’s order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate,” Jimmy said about the al-Qaeda leader’s death in May 2011.

Michelle went on to call the question “sick” and turned the request back on Kimmel. “You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major, historical event in a way that no one else—no one, in the history of all the conversations I’ve had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel,” she said. “So I turn that back on you.”

She continued, “That’s what you want to know. You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, I hope nobody sees me.” As for her answer to Kimmel’s question, Michelle responded, “I’m still pleading the fifth on that.”

Barack was also asked the same question during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2020, while promoting his book, A Promised Land. “So, a personal question: I asked this question of your wife—I interviewed her in Tacoma last year—and she told me that, she said, ‘The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.’ But I haven’t seen her,” Kimmel asked at the time. “So, on the night you did kill bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?”

After a pause, Barack asked Kimmel if Michelle really promised to tell him the answer to the question. “When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ I had an image in my head,” Kimmel said after confirming that Michelle did agree to tell him the answer to the question.

When asked if he had “celebratory sex” with Michelle after bin Laden’s death, Barack responded: “I suspect she was asleep. ‘Cause the truth of the matter, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.