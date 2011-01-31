Michelle Obama Responds To All That Fashion Noise

Michelle Obama took to Good Morning America on Friday to set the record straight over her red McQueen gown at the State Dinner and comment on those who were up in arms over it (see: Oscar de la Renta, the CFDA et al). Does that sentence make sense? No, it doesn’t, because the First Lady would never go on national television just to talk about fashion, she went on to discuss the Let’s Move program, the state of military families and the outlook for the next presidential election. Robin Roberts, being the crack journalist she is, asked the question weighing on everyone who reads The Styles section’s mind: what does she think of all that noise?

The M’Obama explains, Look, women, wear what you love. Thats all I can say. Thats my motto. Its nice to have on a nice suit, but its a lot nicer to change a generation in terms of their health Its a better use of my time to focus on rallying this country around our military families. Theres so much that I hope to do in this role that makes a difference in peoples lives, continuing, I wear what I like becauseI gotta be in the dress, so

I’m not here to call fashion frivolous it’s the basis of my career but I think to put this much attention on one dress is, especially when the woman wearing it is the Princeton educated First Lady of our nation who’s trying to change the world, is frivolous. Plus, girl looked good in that dress, so how about we let it go now?