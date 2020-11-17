Michelle Obama Just Called Out Trump For Spreading ‘Racist Lies’ About Her Husband

A week after the 2020 election results were announced, Michelle Obama slammed President Trump for spreading “racist lies” about her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The former First Lady of the United States took to her Instagram on Monday, November 16, to break her silence on 2020 election results and reflect on Trump’s term. In her Instagram post, Michelle recalled the moment when Donald Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States in 2015 after Hillary Clinton lost the election.

“This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year,” she wrote. “I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do. So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy.”

Michelle went on to write about how she welcomed Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, into the White House, despite their negative opinions about the Obamas. “We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years. I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” she wrote. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”

Michelle’s post comes after former Vice President Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was also elected as the 49th Vice President of the United States and became the first woman to hold the title. Michelle ended her post by encouraging those who haven’t accepted the election 2020 results—such as Trump—to put their egos aside and moved forward as a united nation.

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party,” she wrote. “To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”