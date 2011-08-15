Michelle Obama Makes Designers Angry, H&M’s Fall Magazine

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
Look at how pretty the cover of H&M’s Fall mag is! [FGR]
The National Design Awards are normally held in July, but Michelle Obama moved them to September and the middle of New York Fashion Week. Really, Michelle? [WWD]
Christian Louboutin is not going down with a fights, the still-swinging designer is looking to appeal the judge’s decision against him. [The Cut]
The Balenciaga Lariat bag was almost never produced, but when girls like Kate Moss saw its prototype and loved it, Nicolas Ghesquierewas able to get a small amount produced. And we know what happened after that. [Fashionologie]
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
RT@ELLEmagazine Haider Ackermann was once largely an insider’s secret until the Dior rumors; now he’s the newest unlikely It Boy on.elle.com/rbzpnJ Heart him.
RT @ElizandJames #nowplaying Neil Young- Heart of Gold #classic
RT @Styleite Sarah Palin’s polka-dotted toenails: pro or con? styleite.com/ddzgg I can’t.
RT @stevenkolb I spend more time writing quotes from me for press releases and most times they are never used. Writers can suck like that sometimes.