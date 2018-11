And then her husband killed Osama Bin Laden! The First Lady wore a mauve/brown Halston maxi dress with beautiful oxidized sterling silver and rose cut diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and ring, all by Irit Design.

Her hair was especially awesome with a slight wave that’s kind of a modern Marilyn look. It’s been a good weekend for the First couple and America overall! And luckily for her, that Halston is as American as Sarah Jessica Parker. Just kidding!