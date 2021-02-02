First Lady Jill Biden Just Gave Michelle Obama This Thoughtful Gift After Moving Into the White House

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s gift from Jill Biden is one that holds such a special meaning—in fact, it’s even something that Michelle Obama herself had a hand in making possible!

On Tuesday, February 5, Michelle, 57, took to Instagram to share a photo of the “beautiful” care package she received from her friend and new First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden. “So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS,” Michelle wrote on Tuesday, adding “These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful – and delicious – surprise. Love you, Jill!” The First Lady’s gift to Michelle came less than two weeks after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on Inauguration Day as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States, respectively. Biden’s family—along with both Michelle and her husband, former President Barack Obama—were all in attendance.

Michelle’s thank-you post included a stunning snapshot of leafy greens and root vegetables straight from the vegetable garden on the White House’s South Lawn. This marked an especially thoughtful gift from Jill, as Michelle worked to preserve the White House garden when she was First Lady to President Barack Obama. Her commitment was part of her childhood healthy eating initiative—and in 2011, Michelle even published a book about the garden titled American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America.

In December, Michelle praised Dr. Jill Biden as a “role model” to all, noting that Americans “could not ask for a better First Lady.” She wrote in an Instagram post, “She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride.”

She continued, “I’m thrilled that the world will see what I have come to know—a brilliant woman who has distinguished herself in her profession and with the life she lives every day, always seeking to lift others up, rather than tearing them down.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.