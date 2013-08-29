Steal Her Style: Michelle Obama’s Floral Tracy Reese Dress

For the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I have a dream” speech, President Obama and the First Lady attended a commemorative ceremony on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where Dr. King first delivered his inspiring words. For the momentous occasion, Michelle Obama opted to wear a striking and pretty dress by one of her preferred designers, Tracy Reese.

The embellished floral dress is from Reese’s Fall 2013 collection, and is currently available on TracyReese.com for $498. The sleeveless rayon/silk blend has barely-visible beading at the center of each flower, and (in traditional Michelle style), the back pushes the boundaries of conservative First Lady fashion with a deep-plunging V.

