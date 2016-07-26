Michelle Obama Brought Down the DNC Last Night—See What Celebrities Had To Say

Yesterday was day one of the Democratic National Convention, and they cut straight to the good stuff: Bernie Sanders rallied the crowd (but not his protesting supporters outside) around Hillary Clinton; Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey made a name for himself on the national stage; and celebrities like Sarah Silverman and Demi Lovato spoke out in support of the party. But nobody made more of an impression than First Lady Michelle Obama, whose speech shut it down at the end of the night.

In her monologue, the FLOTUS used her personal experience of raising two daughters in the White House to connect to Hillary, saying she understands the presidency is about leaving something better for future generations.

“I trust Hillary to lead this country because I’ve seen her lifelong devotion to our nation’s children. Not just her own daughter, who she has raised to perfection, but every child who needs a champion … You see, Hillary has spent decades doing the relentless, thankless work to actually make a difference in their lives.”

She closed by taking a well-pointed dig at Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan of “make America great again” by saying that what makes the country great is its capacity for change.

“I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves, and I watch my two daughters, two beautiful and intelligent black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States. So don’t let anyone ever tell you that this country isn’t great, that somehow we need to make it great again, because this right now this is the greatest country on Earth.”

