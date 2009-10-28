Michelle Obama Discusses Fashion and Dating in Glamour’s Holiday Issue

With all the Conde cuts plaguing the publishing industry over the last few weeks, Glamour magazine is seriously amping up their game. For the first time ever, the women’s lifestyle mag will feature a First Lady on their cover–and no, we’re not talking about Stockard Channing from The West Wing. Following in Vogue‘s footsteps, the Conde title will feature the real deal (Mobama, duh) on their December cover looking ready for The White House holiday party in a red gown, sparkling sculptural necklace, and updo.

But the cover is just the beginning; inside, the First Lady poses with seven White House interns–two of which got to hold her hand (we’re dyying to know just how long it took to get this shot…imagine…ten minutes of hand-holding with Mobama!–anyone jealous like us??) Inside the mag, Michelle Obama also dishes advice to readers on what to look for when searching for a man:

“Cute’s good. But cute only lasts for so long, and then it’s, Who are you as a person? Don’t look at the bankbook or the title. Look at the heart. Look at the soul … When you’re dating a man, you should always feel good… You shouldn’t be in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t make you completely happy and make you feel whole.”

I mean, the woman’s married to Barack Obama. What else would she say here?

Pick up the December issue of Glamour to read the full interview with Michelle Obama, or to fill more of your First Lady fix check out this video of Michelle shaking her hips hula hoop style.