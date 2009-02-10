Michelle Obama, Cover Girl

In Vogue news today, Michelle Obama has been confirmed for the cover of the March issue and rumors have started circling about a possible Teen French Vogue.

Word is not out yet on what the First Lady will be wearing for her cover shoot, which was shot by Annie Liebovitz. Some are suggesting it is Jason Wu, who designed her inaugural gown. There are also contradictory reports about the accompanying editorial. Will she be wearing J.Crew’s Fall 2009 collection, styled by J.Crew’s creative director Jenna Lyons or a black Narciso Rodriguez look, who designed her election night look?

As for the rumor of a potential biannual Teen French Vogue, it reminds me of when I was a teen and the very first issue of Teen Vogue came out with a letter from Anna Wintour to her daughter Bee Shaffer. Julia Restoin-Roitfeld may be a little old for the same treatment, but we’re hoping the French version has the same edgier attitude as her and her mom.