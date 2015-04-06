Michelle Obama’s Choreographed Dance to ‘Uptown Funk’ is Basically the Best Thing Ever

Not that we don’t respect other former First Ladies, but it’s pretty hard imagine, say, a Laura Bush type breaking it down to “Uptown Funk” at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. That’s precisely what Michelle Obama did Monday at the yearly event.

This year’s theme was #GimmeFive—it’s the fifth anniversary of FLOTUS’ “Let’s Move” initiative, and the hashtag is her way of urging Americans to share five ways they’re leading healthier lives on social media. Throughout the event, Obama proved herself to be the most modern First Lady ever, encouraging guests to post photos on Instagram and mentioning Beyoncé, who shared her own #GimmeFive post.

But nothing compared to the moment that The First Lady took the stage with a crew of dancers from “So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars” and busted out a killer choreographed routine to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk.”

Not only was she smiling the whole time like it was no big deal, but she also proved that politicians can be fun, loose, and really can dance, contrary to very popular belief.

Check out the awesome video below!