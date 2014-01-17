Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! See Her 50 Best Fashion Moments

We can’t say enough about Michelle Obama. She’s poised, intelligent, and thoroughly modern, so when her husband Barack Obama was elected to serve a second term as President in 2012, we were thrilled that we also got four more years of Michelle out of the deal.

Of course, we’re proud of the things she’s doing to curb childhood obesity, and her dedication to overall health and fitness, but we also can’t help but be totally fascinated by he innate sense of style. Whether she’s at a private dinner with dignitaries or a major national convention, she always manages to look pitch-perfect and completely appropriate while still appearing approachable and, well, cool.

Michelle’s also managed to have quite an influence on members of the fashion world—as in, whatever she wears turns to gold. She’s been credited with helping propel designers like Jason Wu to superstardom (she chose his gowns for both inaugural balls), while her penchant for J. Crew basics has been integral to the brand’s rise in sales and exposure. A similar situation occured after she wore that memorable pink Tracy Reese dress during the Democratic National Convention in 2012. It was such a hit, that designer herself stated, “Our website and store has been on fire!”

Today, Michelle Obama turns the big 5-0, and we have to say: If she’s the face (and body!) of 50, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

In honor of the big day, we’ve taken a look back at her best fashion moments. Click through for her style highlights!

Photo gallery by Spencer Cain