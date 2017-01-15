Before We Say Goodbye: 31 of Michelle Obama’s Best Hairstyles

Soon—all too soon—we’ll have to bid Michelle Obama farewell, at least in her role as the poised, elegant, and totally inspirational First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS if you’re nasty). But before we do so, let’s not forget her scores of achievements—launching Let’s Move! to address childhood obesity; passing a program to provide free and reduced-price meals to low-income kids; launching the Reach Higher Initiative, to encourage teens to educate themselves past high school; and the list goes on.

Since we’re on the subject, let’s not forget Obama’s best hairstyles, either. Whether she wore her hair straight and sleek, pinned up in a tasteful chignon, or framing her face in loose curls, Obama always looked chic and fabulous as she appeared at scores of events in the past eight years. Ahead, you’ll find our favorite 31 hairstyles that the FLOTUS rocked since 2008—feel free to try one at home, in tribute.