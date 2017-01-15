StyleCaster
Before We Say Goodbye: 31 of Michelle Obama’s Best Hairstyles

Soon—all too soon—we’ll have to bid Michelle Obama farewell, at least in her role as the poised, elegant, and totally inspirational First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS if you’re nasty). But before we do so, let’s not forget her scores of achievements—launching Let’s Move! to address childhood obesity; passing a program to provide free and reduced-price meals to low-income kids; launching the Reach Higher Initiative, to encourage teens to educate themselves past high school; and the list goes on.

Since we’re on the subject, let’s not forget Obama’s best hairstyles, either. Whether she wore her hair straight and sleek, pinned up in a tasteful chignon, or framing her face in loose curls, Obama always looked chic and fabulous as she appeared at scores of events in the past eight years. Ahead, you’ll find our favorite 31 hairstyles that the FLOTUS rocked since 2008—feel free to try one at home, in tribute.

1 of 31
June 2008
Michelle at the National Partnership for Women and Families annual luncheon in her first year as FLOTUS.

Photo: Getty Images
February 2009
At a celebration in honor of Stevie Wonder.

Photo: Getty Images
May 2009
At Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, looking seriously influential.

Photo: Getty Images
November 2009
Matching the drapery at an East Room event.

Photo: Getty Images
November 2009.
With President Barack Obama at a State Dinner.

Photo: Getty Images
December 2009
At a media preview to speak about the White House holiday decorations.

Photo: Getty Images
January 2010
Michelle at an event to fight childhood obesity at the YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia.

Photo: Getty Images
February 2010
Michelle gives remarks at a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors.

Photo: Getty Images
May 2010
At a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Photo: Getty Images
May 2010
Looking gorgeous at yet another State Dinner.

Photo: Getty Images
January 2011
At the State Dinner with Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Photo: Getty Images
January 2011
At a news conference on food availability.

Photo: Getty Images
June 2011
At a youth soccer event.

Photo: Getty Images
October 2011
At the Iron Street Urban Farm.

Photo: Getty Images
January 2012
Super glam at the BET awards.

Photo: Getty Images
March 2012
Michelle before another State Dinner.

Photo: Getty Images
July 2012
Michelle at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Getty Images
February 2013
An official portrait of the FLOTUS.

Photo: Getty Images
May 2013
Michelle presents the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

Photo: Getty Images
December 2014
At the 27th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo: Getty Images
December 2014
Michelle at an event for children's rights.

Photo: Getty Images
January 2015
At a parade in Washington, D.C.

Photo: Getty Images
March 2015
At the Black Girls Rock BET special.

Photo: Getty Images
April 2015
At the annual White House Correspondent’s Association Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
May 2015
At the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes Coalition Summit.

Photo: Getty Images
September 2015
Hosting Chinese President Xi Jinpin and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, at a State Dinner.

Photo: Getty Images
June 2016
Giving the commencement speech at the City College of New York.

Photo: Getty Images
July 2016
On the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Photo: Getty Images
October 2016
At Glamour’s panel on girls' education.

Photo: Getty Images
October 2016
Absolutely killing it in Versace at the White House.

Photo: Getty Images
December 2016
Reading holiday stories to children at the Children’s National Health System.

Photo: Getty Images

