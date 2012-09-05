Michelle Obama vs. Ann Romney: First Lady Style-Off

Last week, Americans were in a tizzy over Ann Romney‘s speech at the Republican National Convention. Whether or not you agreed with her politics, many agreed with her dress: a fire engine red Oscar de la Renta number that was certainly a showstopper.

But last night, current First Lady and frugal fashionista Michelle Obama gave Miss Romney a run for her (boat load of) money. Obama gave a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention and wowed the crowd in a custom silk print dress by Tracy Reese, paired with sensible J. Crew pumps. They’re still available now, but our guess is that like all wonderful and semi-political shoes (like Kate Middleton‘s signature L.K. Bennett nudes), they will be sold out in a matter of minutes.

Anyway, we have to ask: Which look did you prefer? Frankly, it’s a tough call for us, but Obama looks beyond at ease in Reese’s design, and we think it was a more vivacious option for such a big affair. But who cares what we think? Vote below in the latest election style-off!