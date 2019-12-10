Michelle Obama Says There Were Definitely Tears When She Dropped Sasha Off At College

Time flies, and the youngest Obama is officially a college student! Barack, Michelle and Malia Obama dropped Sasha off at college earlier this year, and like any parents and big sis, they had a hard time saying goodbye. In new interviews, the former First Lady explained how the drop-off went and how Sasha is adjusting to life away from home.

Michelle Obama told People that she and her husband tried to make Sasha’s college drop-off “as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances.” They brought their eldest daughter, Malia, with them, and they all helped Sasha move into her new room at school. “We were there, just like most parents, helping her unpack and make her dorm room feel like home,” Michelle said. It was “of course a little emotional,” she added. But they managed to keep it together while unpacking. “We didn’t want to embarrass her because, y’know, she had roommates,” she told Today. The family has requested that Sasha’s current college be kept private.

It was after the drop-off was over that the crying commenced, Michelle said. “After lunch, when we said that final goodbye, when we got into a car — me and Barack and Malia, who was there with us — and then Sasha drove off on her own and said that last goodbye, that’s when we were like [crying noises],” she told Today.

If anybody is equipped to take on college life, it’s Sasha. Michelle has made it a point to cultivate her daughters’ independence over the years; Sasha even took charge on drop-off day. “By and large, we let her take care of herself,” Michelle told People. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s not bittersweet! Michelle admits “the tough part” has been “missing our girls.”

“It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it,” she said.