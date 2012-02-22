Michelle Lovitt Shares The Secrets To An Oscar-Ready Figure

Ever wondered how Hollywood’s darlings manage to look so flawless on the red carpet? Sure they have entire teams dedicated to their makeup, hair and wardrobe, but the preparations start long before the big day. One key step in their award show journey is perfecting their fitness routine.

Michelle Lovitt, the brand ambassador for Zobha (who creates some of the chicest fitness attire around — check it out on Reese Witherspoon above!) is a trainer to the stars and knows the exact formula for sculpting a red-carpet-ready figure. Our favorite A-Listers like Courteney Cox and Julianne Moore turn to Lovitt and Zobha when prepping for a big night.

With the Oscars coming up, you know celebs are hitting the gym hard. But just because you’re not heading to the Academy Awards doesn’t mean you can’t kick your fitness routine into high gear. We spoke to Lovitt to get some tips on how to work out like the stars. Scroll down for some advice from the master.

And without further ado, Miss Lovitt breaks her go-to tips to maximize every workout:

Heart Rate Monitor: Invest in a heart rate monitor. Workouts should aim to keep your heart rate within your target heart range.

Stress Relief: During this time of year, many of my clients are stressed out with all of the upcoming award shows. They look to exercise to help relieve stress. Exercise releases endorphins which will improve your mood.

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water. The only way our body rids itself of fat is through urine, sweat and carbon dioxide.

Carbohydrates: If your goal is to be red-carpet-ready, don’t eat carbohydrates before cardio. Carbohydrates release insulin and insulin suppresses your body’s ability to burn body fat. Instead of using fat, your body relies on stored carbohydrates for fuel (glycogen) and spares your body fat. So if you need to look good, pay attention to what you consume before you “run” out the door.

Make it Fun: Exercise has to be fun in order to adhere to the program and get results. Find something you like to do and something fabulous to wear and get going!

Kick it up a notch: Be sure the weeks leading up to the big event you kick up the intensity, frequency and time spent in the gym.

Intensify cardio: Increase the levels on machines such as treadmills and spin bikes, add sprints or hills to your ran/walks and increase the duration of your cardio to burn more calories.

Escalate your heart rate: Keep your heart rate between 60-85% of your normal max so your burned calories come from body fat and not glycogen.

Increase calories burned: My clients aim to burn 750-1000 calories a day at least 6 days before theOscars.

Eliminate alcohol, sugar and salt from diet: Eliminating all three will help avoid unnecessary water retention.

Exercise with the right apparel: Exercising with functional and comfortable apparel is key to getting a great workout. You’ll want to be certain you’re not worried about how you look before, during and after you break your sweat; it also provides a little motivation. I always recommendZobha to my clients because the apparel is style-focused and looks great getting coffee before the gym, working out and then running errands after.