These Michael Phelps Game Face Memes Are as Amazing as You’d Expect

Michael Phelps is mostly known for his uncanny ability to win gold medals, but last night in Rio, his concentration was so fierce before competing in the 200-meter butterfly semifinal that #PhelpsFace is trending today on Twitter. It takes a lot for a face to launch a thousand memes, but then again, his face last night was a lot.

Phelps’ focus wasn’t even broken while South African swimmer Chad le Clos waggled around limbered up right in front of him before their event. Whatever was going on in Phelps’ head, it’s safe to say that a) he had no idea what his face looked like and b) he didn’t care.

Unfortch, Phelps wound up coming in second in the race, but it’s cool: They weren’t swimming for the gold. (That’ll happen tonight.) At least le Clos didn’t beat him, as he did in the butterfly final in 2012—perhaps that explains the face. Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi took first, with a time of one minute and 53.96 seconds; Phelps rang in at one minute and 54.12 seconds. So close!

We scoured Twitter to find the best #PhelpsFace memes—scroll down for our top 10 faves.