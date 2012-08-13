Michael Phelps Wears a Speedo in a Bathtub For New Louis Vuitton Campaign

A few days after landing the incredibly coveted title of most decorated Olympian OF ALL TIME, Michael Phelps couldn’t be further from the pools of London with his latest gig (despite the fact that he’s still wearing a Speedo). Forget a Nike endorsement: He has just been shot for his first Louis Vuitton campaign by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The most famous swimmer ever doesn’t exactly have a penchant for diamond grills: Phelps appears in a bathtub with a gorgeous Louis Vuitton duffel sits on the side. Phelps is working his Zoolander Blue Steel post like the best of ’em, and we’re willing to bet this won’t be his last modeling campaign.

For a look at the other images, click here, and stay tuned for more Phelps-meets-fashion news to come.