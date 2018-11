What: A rose gold face watch with python-embossed black leather double straps by Michael Kors.

Why: Fresh off Kors’ Spring 2014 runway, this watch stands out from the rest of Kors’ standard chunky timepieces. We love the dainty effect of the skinny straps.

How: While it would clearly be a chic addition to any arm party, we also enjoy the idea of wearing it solo for a particularly ladylike wrist.

Slim Michael Kors Runway Watch, $160; at Neiman Marcus