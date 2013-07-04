Want: A Red, White, and Blue Bathing Suit That’s Chic and Sexy

What: A July 4-appropriate bathing suit that amps up the sex appeal with side and back cutouts and an adjustable front zipper.

Why: We love that it’s festive without being campy, and the fact that it’s comfortable and provides coverage doesn’t detract at all from its playfulness.

How: Wear it under a pair of perfect denim cutoffs when going to and fro the pool this weekend, and add a pair of chic white sandals for extra festiveness.

Striped Cutout Swimsuit, $296; at Michael Kors; Bikini, $265, at Everything But Water