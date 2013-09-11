Michael Kors Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Wearable Looks

Florals, crop tops, loose shorts, slouchy jackets, and wide-legged trousers took over the runway at Michael Kors spring 2014 show, and the result was a wholly wearable collection.

The classic sportswear designer created a succession of versatile separates, and didn’t skimp on luxe details—leather tees, deerskin clutches and cashmere, to name a few.

What was most interesting was Kors’ integration of feminine floral details, a seemingly un-Kors like touch but one that seemed to work within the context of the collection.

