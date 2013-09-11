StyleCaster
Share

Michael Kors Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Wearable Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Michael Kors Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Wearable Looks

amyvancouvercourier
by
5 Shares

Florals, crop tops, loose shorts, slouchy jackets, and wide-legged trousers took over the runway at Michael Kors spring 2014 show, and the result was a wholly wearable collection.

The classic sportswear designer created a succession of versatile separates, and didn’t skimp on luxe details—leather tees, deerskin clutches and cashmere, to name a few.

MORE: Kerry Washington To Guest Judge on ‘Project Runway’ Finale

What was most interesting was Kors’ integration of  feminine floral details, a seemingly un-Kors like touch but one that seemed to work within the context of the collection.

MORE: Who’ll Get Custody of The Michael Kors Show after the Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas split?!

Click through the gallery above to see every look from Michael Kors’ Spring 2014 collection!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share