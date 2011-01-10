Michael Kors Spring 2011 Ads: Karmen Pedaru On The West Side

Photo courtesy of Michael Kors

Kors opted to replace long-time muses Carmen Kass and Noah Mills with equally breath-taking beauties Karmen Pedaru and Simon Nessman for his Spring 2011 campaign, shot by photog veteran Mario Testino.

Nessman, who recently became one of the new faces of D&G, also opened Kors’ Fall 2010 show last year alongside Abbey Lee, and Pedaru’s ever-expanding resume includes opening for both D&G and Salvatore Ferragamo shows in New York last September.

In one fell swoop, Kors packed up and took to the West coast for the backdrop of his collection, highlighting the collection’s white palette with earth-toned accents.

“I love the sporty, sexy chic of Karmen and Simon, Micheal gushed. Theyre both youthful and elegant all at once which makes them so very Michael Kors.” I can’t argue with that!