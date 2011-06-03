Michael Kors Resort 2012: For the Jetsetting Surf Girl

Scuba is apparently a source of inspiration with no small amount of potential when creating a resort collection when in the right hands, of course. Michael Kors took the theme literally in mini dresses in black and yellow with zipper accoutrement and A-line skirts with a neoprene vibe, and less so in bright gowns that bring the sleek, minimal sporty feel without the straight up beach elements.

Zebra print bathing suits and pant looks were graphic, while monochromatic metallic gold pieces and a long black 70s inspired gown found their way into the mix for some classic Kors jetsetting. With a mix of ladylike and sporty vamp, there’s something for every Kors girl’s day at the beach.