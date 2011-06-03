Michael Kors Or Proenza Schouler: Who Does Scuba Better?

Who could forget the pitch-perfect Spring 2010 collection by Proenza Schouler that included the now famous scuba sweater and shoes? The sporty, colorful pieces were inspired by cool girls who surf, and the tie-dyed tanks and silk dresses printed with scales prompted wait lists as long as the California coastline.

If you missed out on that highly coveted collection last year, you’re in luckscuba is back for Resort 2012, at least according to Michael Kors. According to Style.com, Kors’ sporty resort line was inspired by a trip to Sydney, Australia, and the skin-tight wetsuit dresses and fluorescent hues are ideal for a day on the beach.

Click through to see looks from both Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler, and tell us: which label deserves to win this scuba style standoff?