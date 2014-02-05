Michael Kors Is Officially Now a Billionaire

It’s happened, people: Household name and major designer Michael Kors is officially a billionaire. Forbes officially called it late last night, after shares of his public company went up 20% (read: that’s a lot) in the early trading rounds on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. The surge “put him over the top,” Forbes reports. Welcome to the billionaire’s club, MK.

The American designer is in good company: other famous fashion faces who belong to the billionaires’ club include Tory Burch, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana (despite their recent financial woes), and Giorgio Armani.

Will a new billionaire Michael Kors start to imbue his widely-loved, highly wearable products with a greater sense of luxury? Kors shows his Fall 2014 collection next Wednesday morning, so we’ll be on the lookout for a little bit of added cha-ching inspiration.