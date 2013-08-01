Michael Kors Will Give Hillary Clinton His First-Ever Community Service Award

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ties to the world of fashion just got that much stronger. Michael Kors has announced that as part of nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver’s annual Golden Heart Awards this October, he will give the first-ever Outstanding Community Service award in his name to Clinton.

“I am deeply honored to present Mrs. Clinton with this award that means so much to me,” Kors said in a statement from the brand. “She is a dedicated and enormously effective humanitarian whose commitment to community service encompasses the whole planet. Thanks to her talent, devotion and unrelenting efforts on behalf of those with much less, she has improved millions of lives and helped lay the foundation for a better, more just world.”

Hillary seems to be getting closer and closer to the world of fashion; earlier this year, she presented Oscar de la Renta with the Founders Award at the CFDA Awards. We’re curious as to when Hillary’s ties to the fashion industry started, and where they will go from here. It seems to us that she’s possibly setting the stage for her much-debated presidential run in 2016; after all, for better or worse, no woman in politics is free from the world of fashion. Michelle Obama can’t do anything without the world flipping out over what designer she’s wearing, and she’s the First Lady.

Imagine when (or if) Hillary runs for president. Designers will likely be engaging in hand-to-hand combat to dress the possible first female president in American history. And we think Hillary is just setting herself up for that.

