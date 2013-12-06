5 Capes That Are Way Cuter Than the $2,600 Version in Michael Kors x Goop Collaboration

The Michael Kors x Goop collaboration has gone live at last, and here’s something that won’t shock you at all: It’s really expensive. There is nothing less than $100–the cheapest item is a curb link pendant necklace for $125–and the most expensive piece is an oversize cashmere cape for $2,600. And here’s the kicker: It’s already sold out.

Here’s our one and only question: Who is buying this stuff? As we’ve seen, cashmere is certainly a high-end, luxe fabric, but there are ways to produce and sell it for much cheaper than almost $3,000. And the structure of this cape isn’t even particularly amazing (sorry, Gwynnie)—in fact, we found five cuter capes that are all less than $200. Check them out below!

Colorblock Cape, $148; at Ann Taylor

Graphite Wool Cape, $179; at John Lewis

Ralph Lauren Tweed Moto Cape, $112; at Bloomingdale’s

Handmade Wool Cape, $179; at Zara

Trimmed Gracia Cape, $128; at Anthropologie