Michael Kors Channels the 1970s Jet-Set for Fall 2014

Due to the surging stock price of Michael Kors’ namesake company, the 54-year-old designer became a billionaire last week. This week, he hosted his Fall 2014 runway show to a group that included Michael Douglas, Blake Lively, Freida Pinto, and Rose Byrne. Yes, it certainly has been a good few days for the designer.

Kors, who often jokes it took him decades to rid himself of the “rising star” label, is now as much a part of the establishment in the New York fashion scene as a designer can hope for. Luckily for his biggest fans, the designer’s still got it.

While the jet-set is always a source of inspiration for Kors, this season he time traveled to the 1970s for inspiration. Think printed dresses cinched at the waist with leather belts, shimmery maxi dresses, fox scarves, suede fringe skirts, and hand knit sweaters. Nothing groundbreaking (Stevie Nicks has been wearing these clothes for years), but these are the kind of easy, sexy clothes that we can imagine women clamoring to wear come fall.

Here’s to hoping that now that Kors is one of the wealthiest men in the world, he still stays at work in his studio.