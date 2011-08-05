Michael Kors Engaged! Our Guess At His Lavish Gift Registry

After 20 plus years together, Michael Kors is set to wed boyfriend Lance LaPere. According toUS Weekly, the happy couple isn’t planning ona lavish wedding, but you better believe that the guest list for whatever celebration takes place will be outrageous.

And, as you know, where there’s a celebrity weddding, there’s celebrity-sized gifts. Not that Michael Kors couldn’t afford anything his little heart desires, but when you’re registering for your wedding and you call some of the most elite of Hollywoodand fashion royalty close friends, the sky is pretty much the limit.

In order to celebrate (and to fantasize whatI would do in that situtation) check out the slideshow of our speculated gifts that Michael and Lance would register for. Congratulations, gentlemen!

Photo of Kors and LaPere: Clint Spaulding/SIPA