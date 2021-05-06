Hot Take: The Bradshaw Bag Will Be The ‘It Bag’ Of The Season

Scroll To See More Images

The last thing I bought from Michael Kors was a blingy tortoise watch my high school self absolutely had to have. You were no one in my hometown without one! Since then, my sartorial tastes have shifted and elevated, but I’ve always had a soft spot for MK hidden deep down. In my honest opinion, they get far too much hate! That’s why I was beyond shook when I first laid eyes on the Bradshaw Bag, a newer silhouette that, quite frankly, is cuter than half the handbags blowing up these days. Don’t be salty because it’s true!

Of course the name Bradshaw evokes the memory of one of New York’s most iconic fictional fashionistas: Miss Carrie Bradshaw herself. And while the SJP character was known for carrying Fendi Baguettes more often than not, the silhouette of the new Bradshaw Bag pays subtle tribute to her playful-but-chic aesthetic.

The bag is MK’s own iteration of the baguette, featuring a classic ’90s shape and fold-over silhouette paired with the perfect short shoulder strap. The push-lock closure and a small charm incorporated into the strap bear the Michael Kors name without being too logo-heavy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bradshaw Woven Bag in Camel (was $328) $246 buy it These bags are made of the softest leather—and like any good It Bag, there are a ton of iterations to choose from, so you can find The One that fits your personal style or start building yourself a small collection. A max price of $328 (and tons of versions currently on sale!) is a damn good price for a luxury bag, not to mention a small price to pay to serve some Carrie Bradshaw-level looks. My personal favorites feature a woven flap that gives me major Bottega energy, but there are smooth versions, metallic versions and even studded and embellished takes to choose from, too. I love a bag with options! Below, check out the top Bradshaw bags to snag now before they’re all over Instagram. You’ve been warned!

Bradshaw Woven Bag in Fair Aqua

I’m all about funky colors this season, so the Fair Aqua Bradshaw Bag is definitely high on my to-buy list.

Bradshaw Bag in Soft Pink/Fawn

If you’re in need of a wear-with-everything bag, Soft Pink/Fawn is the Bradshaw for you. Neutral, but still playful.

Bradshaw Embellished Bag in White Combo

I’m personally not into embellishments, but even I can admit the little daisy detailing on the White Combo bag is a sweet way to incorporate studs for summer.

Bradshaw Woven Bag in Black

For a year-round staple with glistening gold hardware, the Woven Bradshaw bag in classic Black is a no-brainer.

Bradshaw Woven Bag in Limelight

The Woven Bradshaw actually comes in two different shades of lime green, but I prefer slightly more pastel Limelight to vibrant Lime.

Bradshaw Woven Metallic Bag in Pale Gold

Want a little glitz? Go metallic! A Pale Gold Bradshaw Bag is the perfect compliment to simple white summer dresses.

Bradshaw Bag in Tea Rose

One more gorg soft leather colorway, Tea Rose is my favorite Bradshaw pink, bar none.