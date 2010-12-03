Michael Kors 2011 Pre Fall: The Clothing Equivalent Of Wayfarers

A step away from the 70s jetsetter and toward a bold, graphic girl who looks like she took her pallet from a Mondrian is where Michael Kors found himself for pre-Fall. In a restrained color showing of cobalt, red, white and black, it’s all about sleek and architectural, like the apparel equivalent of wayfarers.

Well-tailored pants are continuing to bask in their moment, white linear pumps look sharp (who says sharp, I know, but they do!), harness belts and a nod towards utilitiarian inspiration, and that leather and silk gown is going to haunt my dreams until the end of next summer when just maybe I can have it. Click through for all of the all-American city chick line-up, care of MK.

Photos courtesy of Michael Kors.