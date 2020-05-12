Michael Jordan’s New ESPN Series Just Gave His Already-Massive Net Worth a Boost

Loyal basketball fans and NBA novices alike are already hooked to Netflix and ESPN’s The Last Dance, a documentary series all about the legendary career of Michael Jordan. And like all ventures following his time with the Chicago Bulls, this one’s only made Michael Jordan’s net worth even bigger. Exactly how much more money he’s making from the series, however, is bound to surprise you.

The 10-part documentary series features exclusive interviews with over 100 people close to Jordan, who is now 57, to uncover the reality behind his last championship season from 1997 to 1998. The result is a never-before-seen picture of Michael Jordan the legend, businessman, and friend.

In an unexpected twist for many fans, even the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant made an appearance in one of the episodes to pay tribute to his idol. Given his tragic death in Jan. 2020, the interview posed a particularly emotional moment for viewers. “I didn’t realize they had the relationship that they had until we interviewed Kobe in July a few weeks after the birth of his daughter [Capri]. And he told me that from the time he was a youngster in the league, he did seek out Michael’s advice,” the documentary’s director, Jason Hehir, told The Score.

Hehir added, “And then for Michael to make the speech at Kobe’s memorial service and from his perspective call him his little brother, it was just so poignant.”

For everything we know about Michael Jordan’s career and earnings—from his work as a philanthropist to his iconic Air Jordans—just keep reading.

How much did he make from his basketball career?

As per Basketball Reference, Jordan earned $93.2 million as a player for the Bulls and Wizards during his NBA run. Of that salary over the course of five MVP awards and six championships, $63 million came from his final two seasons with the Bulls.

How much is he making off of The Last Dance?

Technically, nothing. While the proceeds of the show are projected at upwards of $4 million, Jordan reportedly plans to donate all of his earnings from The Last Dance to charity.

How else does he make money?

Jordan has a handful of highly profitable business ventures, properties, endorsement deals, and assets that he’s invested in and acquired over the course of his career beyond the NBA. In 2019 alone, he was estimated to earn around $145 million from his businesses—which include his Nike Air Jordan brand and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

He is estimated to earn $130 million annually from his Jordan brand, and in 2019, Nike reported it brought in over $3.1 billion in wholesale revenue. Meanwhile, the Hornets are currently valued at $1.5 billion—with the team generating over $240 million in revenue in 2019. While Jordan has since sold a minority share of the Hornets, he’s still bound to earn millions from the team.

What is Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2020?

Jordan is reportedly worth $2.1 billion as of May 2020, according to Forbes. This makes him the richest former professional athlete in the world.