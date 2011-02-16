Michael Jackson’s Public Memorial Service is Today

Michael Jackson‘s public memorial service begins at 10AM at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is today.

Organizers anticipate at least 1.6 million people to attend the event despite the 17,500 limited tickets. The ticket requests were placed in a lottery and the 17,500 ticket recipients were notified Sunday they… um… won… (?) tickets to see Michael Jackson’s funeral. Why does the ticket say, “Congratulations!”? That does not seem quite right…the original tickets were free but people are capitalizing on the memorial service by auctioning off tickets for upwards of $100,000.

The Jackson family has been arguing over whether or not to have an open casket funeral or a closed casket with only his iconic rhinestone glove and fedora placed on top. The men of the Jackson family would like fans to be able to throw flowers into the grave of their beloved brother. The Jackson women argue they’d like to keep the event more serious with a closed casket.



Mariah Carey is scheduled to perform at the funeral. According to Perez Hilton, other notable attendees include: Kobe Bryant, Jennifer Hudson, Magic Johnson, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Reverend Al Sharpton, Brooke Shields, Usher and Stevie Wonder.

The entire funeral will be broadcasted on all the major network television stations.