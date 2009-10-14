Michael Jackson’s Hair Up for Auction

This week, 12 strands of Michael Jackson’s hair will be up for auction at the Edwardian Radisson Hotel in London. These precious (is, “precious” the word I’m looking for?) strands were collected by Ralph Cohen who was the executive producer on set during the infamous Pepsi commercial gone awry when Michael Jackson’s hair caught on fire in 1984.

These singed bits of hair are expected to bring in $1,600 when they go up for auction on Saturday, October 17. To put that amount into perspective, a clump of Elvis Presley‘s hair will be up for auction on Sunday, October 18 and is expected to bring in $12,000.

You can preview the the take when Jackson’s accident happened below: