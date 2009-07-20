Michael Jackson’s Final Tour May Become DVD

Soon after the death of Michael Jackson, rumors began swirling that the final rehearsal of Michael Jackson’s, “This is it!” tour in London would be released on DVD. Now, the rumors have some substantial figures attached to it.

As reported by NY Mag, AEG Entertainment is preparing to turn over more than 80 hours of the rehearsal footage to Sony Pictures for $50 million or more. Sony plans on taking the three videos and alternate live version of “Thriller,” and compiling the footage for a late 2009 DVD release. It is anticipated that Kenny Ortega (who directed High School Musical) will direct the film. Yes, Kenny Ortega. Naturally….

Additionally, AEG is looking for a buyer to release the TV rights as well, and NBC is currently in the lead.

