Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is In A Movie With Joey Fatone

As if it isn’t bizarre enough to be a child of the late Michael Jackson, his daughter Paris is set to appear in a film that may or may not feature the most ridiculous cast I have ever heard of in my life.

The stunning 13-year-old landed a major role as Lundon O’Malley in Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys, a big screen fantasy based on Dennis H. Christen‘s novel. According to ABC, it’s about “an ancient sea wizardry that shifts people between species, with a dolphin becoming a human, a jellyfish turning to an evil fairy godmother and a teenage boy into a dragonfly.”

I can’t really decipher what exactly that means but a jellyfish turning into an evil fairy godmother sounds a little too close to home for me. Oh, I forgot to mention the best part: Paris’ co-stars in the film are Larry King, his wife Shawn King (whom he almost divorced following an alleged tryst with her sister), and most importantly, *NYSNC’s most forgotten member, Joey Fatone.

Who is already planning a drinking game for this glorious film?