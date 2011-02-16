Michael Jackson Memorial Celebration In Progress

The King of Pop’s memorial service is going down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as we write. The gilded casket is presented front-and-center, the stage backdrop designed to resemble a church, and people are live-tweeting like crazy. LeVar Burton, whom most of us remember as the host of Reading Rainbow, Twitpic-ed his tickets and shots from the service: “RT @levarburton: Why, today of all days, would Corey Feldman dress up like Michael???”

Elizabeth Taylor, one of MJ’s besties, will be absent, according to her own Tweet. “RT @DameElizabeth: I just don’t believe that Michael would want me to share my grief with millions of others. How I feel is between us. Not a public event.”

Although we’re also wary of expressing emotion in a group setting, (“RT @mollysmith: Collective outpourings of emotion frighten and confuse me”) the memorial celebration looks like it’s a proper send-off for the man who brought us Thriller. Have fun in Neverland, MJ.

To watch the memorial online, visit CNN.