Michael Jackson Family Battling Over Jacko’s Kids’ Appearance in Upcoming Reality Show

A new reality TV show about the Jacksons is causing a feud among the family. The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty is scheduled to air in December on A&E, and will feature members of the famous family, including the late Michael Jackson’s three children Prince, Paris, and Blanket.

Michael’s sister Janet has no problem with the children appearing on reality TV, while his oldest sister Rebbie “feels Michael would spin in his grave if he knew his kids would be on the show.” Rebbie himself refused to be on the show.

Jackson was very protective of his children, but it’s impossible to know what he would think of their television appearance. Filming began two months before Jackson’s death; he was not involved.

Considering the recent sale of pieces of Jackson’s hair from his infamous Pepsi commercial shoot, Michael Jackson news is just getting weirder and weirder.

Will you watch the show?